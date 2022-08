NEW YORK, August 4. /TASS/. The seat swap agreement between the Russian and US space agencies, Roscosmos and NASA, will be in force through the end of 2024, said Joel Montalbano, the manager of NASA's International Space Station (ISS) program.

"That integrated crew agreement provides for Soyuz and SpaceX missions, one a year in 2022, 2023 and 2024," he told reporters on Thursday.