Russia’s Soyuz carrier rocket puts defense satellite into orbit

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Soyuz-2.1 light rocket with the Volga booster successfully orbited a Russian military satellite in the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry’s department of information and mass communications told reporters.

The spacecraft reached its final orbit at 00:49 Moscow time on August 2.

"The Soyuz-2.1v light-class rocket launched at 23:25 yesterday, on August 1, 2022, from the Plesetsk test cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk Region [northwestern Russia] put a Russian Defense Ministry’s spacecraft to the designated orbit at the scheduled time," the department said in a statement.

The launch and orbiting proceeded in normal regime. The serial number of Cosmos-2558 was assigned to the spacecraft once it reached its final orbit.

Telemetry has been established and is maintained with the spacecraft and onboard systems of the satellite are functioning normally, the ministry added.