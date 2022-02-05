Fregat booster delivers Russian military satellite to orbit

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. A spacecraft launched in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry has been delivered to orbit by the Fregat booster, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Soyuz-2.1a medium-class carrier rocket that was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk region at 10:00 am Moscow time on February 5, has successfully delivered a spacecraft to the designated orbit in the interests of the Russian Defense Ministry," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the launch of the Soyuz-2.1a rocket that the delivery of the spacecraft to orbit went normally.

It was the first launch of a Soyuz-s rocket in 2022. Test flights of the Soyuz-2 rockets, which then replaced the Soyuz-U rockets, began in Plesetsk in 2004. A total of 52 Soyuz-2 launches have taken place since then.