Clinical trials of Russian Mir-19 anti-coronavirus drug authorized

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. The Russian Health Ministry has allowed the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) to carry out the third phase of clinical trials of the Mir-19 coronavirus drug.

According to the register, the trials will be held at 11 medical organizations, with some 1,274 patients taking part in them.

The Russian Health Ministry registered Mir-19 on December 22, 2021. The drug was developed by Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency to prevent and treat coronavirus infection via pulmonary or intranasal administration. It stops the virus from replicating and prevents the most severe forms of the disease, as well as pneumonitis and acute respiratory distress syndromes.

Currently, the drug is being studied only in hospitals. On January 21, the FMBA applied for registration of Mir-19 for outpatient use.