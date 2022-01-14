Large asteroid to fly safely past Earth January 18

NEW YORK, January 14. /TASS/. The asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1, measuring about 1.1 kilometers in diameter, will fly past the Earth on January 18, the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said on Thursday.

The speeding asteroid will pass about 2 million kilometers from the Earth at a speed of about 70,000 kilometers per hour. Although the celestial body will remain as far as about 5.15 times the Earth-Moon distance away and pose no risks, NASA specialists rate such objects as potentially hazardous.

The asteroid - (7482) 1994 PC1 - was discovered by astronomer Robert McNaught in 1994.