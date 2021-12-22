Equipment problems, weather conditions behind Angara launch delay — source

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The decision to postpone the launch of the heavy Angara-A5 carrier rocket by one day, to December 24, was due to ground infrastructure equipment problems and weather conditions, a rocket and space industry source has told TASS.

"The launch of the Angara-A5 carrier rocket was postponed by one day due to ground equipment problems and weather conditions," he said.

Earlier, two rocket and space industry sources told TASS that the launch of the heavy Angara rocket was moved to a reserve date of December 24. The blastoff was initially scheduled for 18:00 Moscow time on December 23.

Angara is a family of Russia’s launch vehicles. Its universal components are manufactured at the Omsk-based industrial association PO Polyot (an affiliate of the Roscosmos-run Khrunichev Center). There have been two launches of the Angara heavy rockets from Plesetsk - on December 23, 2014 and December 14, 2020.