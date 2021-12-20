Japanese space tourists arrive in Zvezdny Gorodok for rehabilitation after space flight

ZVEZDNY GORODOK /Moscow region/, December 20. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, TASS’ first special correspondent onboard the International Space Station, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his business assistant Yozo Hirano, who finished their space mission earlier on Monday, have arrived in the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Zvezdny Gorodok to undergo a rehabilitation course.

According to the Center’s chief, Maxim Kharlamov, the crew feels all right. "The crew members feel fine after the space flight. Despite the bad weather and difficulties during the evacuation, it was performed perfectly well and the crew is in good physical condition," he noted.

He noted that this time the crew consisted of one professional cosmonaut and two foreigners who don’t speak Russian. "The flight has demonstrated that the spaceship is quite reliable and can be operated by one cosmonaut," he said.

Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos said earlier in the day, the post-flight rehabilitation will take from two to three weeks. Over this period, the spaceflight participants will regenerate their normal physical condition and will perform swimming pool exercises under medical supervision, go for walks and gradually reinvigorate their muscle performance, the space agency said.

A Soyuz MS-20 descent module carrying Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Maezawa and Hirano successfully landed in Kazakhstan on Monday morning.

The Soyuz MS-20 manned spacecraft carrying Misurkin, Maezawa and Hirano blasted off from the Baikonur spaceport on December 8. The spacecraft flew to the space station under a four-orbit scheme. It docked with the orbital outpost in automated mode.

On the same day, an epoch-making news office commenced its work aboard the ISS thanks to a memorandum of cooperation signed between the world-renowned TASS Russian News Agency and Roscosmos on November 17. Under the milestone agreement, Roscosmos cosmonaut, Hero of Russia Alexander Misurkin became the first TASS correspondent in space.

He now reported on the space station’s daily routine. His latest information from space is available to the agency’s readership from TASS' news resources. In addition, his photo and video contributions can be seen on the agency’s website and official pages on social media.