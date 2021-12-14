Skolkovo Foundation predicts holograms to be part of daily communication in several years

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Communication with a hologram of a dialogue partner will be part of daily life in several years, Chairman of the Skolkovo Foundation and President of FIDE Arkady Dvorkovich told TASS in an interview.

"To this end, it will be necessary to build further infrastructure for new generation communications - fiber-optic lines to connect continents and sixth-generation wireless communication infrastructure. Russian companies are dealing with such activities as well. I believe that holograms will become an element of daily life in several years, but I hope they will not substitute live interaction," Dvorkovich said.

The dialogue partner hologram is genuine reality and not fantasy, he noted.

"It is even possible to play chess with each other when two holograms are at the table. However, this is fairly expensive so far and it is important to make these technologies cheaper," Dvorkovich added.