Orbital outpost to fly near SpaceX’s rocket debris on Nov. 25 — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The International Space Station (ISS) will fly close to a fragment of a rocket belonging to Elon Musk’s SpaceX Company, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At 07:18 Moscow time on November 25, 2021, a fragment of a US Falcon 9 carrier rocket launched in 2019 will fly close to the International Space Station," Roscosmos announced on its Telegram channel.

The minimum distance between the space debris and the orbital outpost will be almost 5.5 km, the space agency specified.

"The situation is under the control of the ISS Russian Segment Main Operations Group," it said.

The ISS crew is currently operating in its normal mode. The data was provided by the Main Information and Analytical Center of the Automated Warning System of Hazardous Situations in Near-Earth Space at the Central Research Institute of Machine-Building (TsNIIMash, part of the space agency Roscosmos).

On November 15, the ISS approached space debris several times, according to information from the Mission Control Center in Houston.

During the first two incidents when space debris approached the ISS, Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov and US astronaut Mark Vande Hei went over to the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft while US astronauts Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and Germany’s Matthias Maurer went onboard the Crew Dragon spaceship.