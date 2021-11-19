Trials show new COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers safe, says Moscow deputy mayor

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The first component of the Sputnik M coronavirus vaccine has been administered to 400 teenagers as part of its clinical trials, and early results show it’s safe and efficient, Moscow City Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova, said on Rossiya 24 TV.

"We commenced with the third phase of the clinical trials of the jab for teenagers last week," said Rakova, who is deputy mayor for social development. "According to preliminary data, the vaccine is deemed safe and effective for teenagers."

The 400 teens will later get the second component of the shot, she said.

Clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers, Sputnik M, is taking place at 10 out-patient clinics and two children’s hospitals, she said. The vaccine will have two components and is "inherently, Sputnik V, but just one-fifth of the dose," according to Rakova.

A total of 3,000 minors aged 12-17 will take part in the trials, Rakova said. Of them, 2,400 people will get the vaccine, while the remaining 600 will get a placebo. The groups will be selected randomly, and the participants won’t know where they end up. The trials are being conducted by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology.