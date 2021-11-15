Russia, UAE, Kazakhstan discuss modernization of Gagarin’s Start

DUBAI, November 15. /TASS/. The Russian space agency Roscosmos, the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAESA) and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry have signed a declaration of interest in space projects, including the modernization of Gagarin’s Start at Baikonur, the message of Roscosmos reported on Monday.

The Russian space agency said that a declaration was signed as part of the second day of the International Aviation and Space Exhibition Dubai Airshow 2021. "The document defines the joint intentions to initiate detailed elaboration of the trilateral modernization of the historical project Launch Pad No.1 at Baikonur Cosmodrome - the location used for humanity’s first space flight," the message said. At present, there are no launches from this pad, however, if the modernization project is implemented, Soyuz-2 launch vehicles will be launched from it.

"The sides are planning to attract private investors to the implementation of the project and further carry out the commercial operation of the complex on a joint basis. According to experts, the implementation of the project will allow the parties to present competitive offers on the international space launch market," the Roscosmos added. Site No. 1 (Gagarin’s Start) is the oldest launch pad at the Baikonur spaceport, from which a Vostok spacecraft with the world’s first cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin (1934-1968) on board blasted off into outer space on April 12, 1961.