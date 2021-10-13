Russia’s Sputnik Light jab shows 70% efficacy against Delta strain — findings

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Sputnik Light jab (the first component of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine) demonstrates 70% efficacy against the Delta strain (the most wide-spread coronavirus variant in Russia) during the first three months after the inoculation, the Russian Direct Investment Fund reported on Wednesday.

"According to the data of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated effective 70% protection against the Delta strain of coronavirus during the first three months after the inoculation," the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

"The vaccine’s efficacy surpassed 75% among individuals in the age group of under 60 years," it said.

The corresponding article with the results of the analysis of the Sputnik Light jab was submitted to the MedRxiv web portal of preprint scientific medical papers for its publication this week.

According to the findings, the Sputnik Light jab reveals higher efficacy against the Delta strain compared to some foreign two-component vaccines whose efficiency declines to less than 50% five months after the inoculation.

"Efficacy of one-shot Sputnik Light as a booster against the Delta variant for other vaccines will be close to the efficacy against the Delta variant of the Sputnik V vaccine: over 83% against infection and over 94% against hospitalization," the vaccine developers said.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund actively supports research into combinations of Sputnik Light with other vaccines and has also invited independent international researchers and scientific institutions to cooperate on the studies of safety and efficacy of Russian and foreign coronavirus vaccines, Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriyev said.

Sputnik Light vaccine

Sputnik Light is the first component of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine registered in Russia on August 11, 2020. As of today, Sputnik V is authorized in 70 countries with populations totaling 4 billion people. The EU regulator announced the start of Sputnik V’s rolling review on March 4.