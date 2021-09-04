Russian cosmonauts finish first spacewalk to integrate Nauka research module

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov have finished the spacewalk for integrating the Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module.

"The 49th planned spacewalk under the Russian ISS program has been finished," Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said in a statement via Twitter.

Novitsky and Dubrov started spacewalking activities at 5:41 pm Moscow time on Friday for integrating the Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module. They spent 7 hours and 52 minutes in outer space. During that time the cosmonauts connected cables to the Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module and mated the Ethernet cable with it. An expert at the launch control center said that the cables were fully tested. "Everything is fine, everything is properly functioning," he said.

Overall, Russian cosmonauts will make about ten spacewalks to integrate the Nauka research lab. The previous spacewalk was conducted on June 2, while the next one is scheduled for September 9.