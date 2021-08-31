Forecast of COVID-19 incidence in autumn to largely depend on vaccination, physician says

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The forecast on the coronavirus situation in Russia in the fall will largely depend on people’s attitude to inoculation, an increase in the number of infections may occur with a passive attitude, chief physician of Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital Denis Protsenko told journalists at a press conference on Tuesday during his visit to the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region.

"It is very difficult to forecast. I think that a seasonal forecast will largely depend, above all, on the residents’ position with regards to vaccination. If it is passive, then, obviously, there will be an increase during the season. I won’t say whether it’s a wave or not, but usually there is a seasonal incidence, and we saw it in March, in the fall of last year. If many people treat inoculation just as skeptically, then again we will have work to do, again additional hospital beds will be set up and there will be a large number of patients on artificial lung ventilators," he said.

According to the physician, the Russian society and doctors themselves are tired of the situation related to the pandemic.

According to the latest global statistics, over 217.1 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 4.5 mln deaths have been reported. To date, 6,918,965 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,181,054 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 183,224 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.