NASA chief looks forward to meeting with Rogozin in Russia

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. NASA's chief Bill Nelson has said that he is looking forward to a meeting with the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, in Russia.

"Space cooperation continues to be a hallmark of US-Russia relations and I have no doubt that our joint work reinforces the ties that have bound our collaborative efforts over the many years. I look forward to vising you in the Russian Federation," Nelson said in a letter Roscosmos uploaded to its website on Wednesday.

He congratulated Rogozin and the Russian group of the ISS crew on the successful launch and docking of the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module.

Earlier, Rogozin said that Nelson had promised to visit Russia together with his family.

Nauka was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome on July 21. On July 29, the module was docked with the ISS. It is meant for implementing Russia's program for scientific and applied research and experiments. With the commissioning of the multipurpose laboratory module the Russian segment will get more space for creating work places and storing cargoes and installing equipment for water and oxygen regeneration.

Nauka has a second toilet for the Russian segment of the ISS and a compartment for a third Russian crewmember and isd equipped with the European manipulator ERA, which will make it possible to perform certain operations without making spacewalks.