Media: China's scientific association adds Sanya to list of promising innovative cities

HAIKOU, June 9. /TASS/. China Association for Science and Technology (​CAST) included Hainan's Sanya in the list of key innovative cities in the country with the most promising scientific and experimental projects, reported the Hainan Daily.

As the publication clarified, 38 more "experimental sites" from different regions of China were included in the honorary list. Sanya appears in it primarily due to the special development zone "Yazhouvan" — one of 11 strategic clusters of Hainan's free trade port.

"In recent years, this science city, with the support of departments of all levels, has actively used its advantages. <...> Sanya is rapidly forming a large-scale research platform, creating infrastructure and all the necessary conditions for it," the scientific and technical association commented on the successes of this popular resort city.

According to CAST experts, in recent years Sanya has shown impressive progress in creating "industries of the future", in particular those related to deep-sea and breeding projects. It is expected that through innovation, the city will quickly form a robust structure to boost long-term intensive development.

Sanya is one of the key centers of Hainan's economic development, its significant part of the income comes from the service sector. The island's administration plans to transform the city into a leading financial and economic center with advanced infrastructure, with the headquarters of large Chinese and foreign companies. This big city, also known worldwide as a top-notch resort, is transforming from year to year, attracting the attention of an increasing number of investors.