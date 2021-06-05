Roscosmos says joint space plans with US possible only after sanctions lifted

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia and the United States can discuss further cooperation plans only after US sanctions against Russian space companies are lifted, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said.

Earlier, the Russian space corporation said its chief had had a phone conversation with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"The discussion was about the inadmissibility of sanctions against TsNIIMASH, which incorporates the Mission Control Center and the Progress Rocket and Space Center, the manufacturer of Soyuz-2 sopce rockets," Rogozin wrote in his Telegram channel. "At first, those sanctions must be lifted, and then we can make plans for the future."

He said that he did not support Nelson’s idea to extend the use of the International Space Station until 2030.