Both Russia and US have problems over aging orbital outpost, says Roscosmos chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Both Russia and the United States are confronted with problems aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that arise over the structural design’s aging, Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"Both we and the Americans have real problems due to the structure’s aging because it [the ISS] has been in operation for about 20 years: the metal fatigue and electronics have to be replaced," Rogozin explained.

The orbital outpost’s years are numbered, the Roscosmos chief said. "Until 2030 at best and I don’t think that we will operate it [the ISS] beyond that," he said.

Russia has launched work on creating a research and power module, the Roscosmos chief said. He also said it would be incorrect to use the module for five years aboard the space station instead of 15-20 years. That is why, it could be launched to a new orbital outpost, he specified.

"When you operate a unit that has long been functioning beyond its service life, more funds are required to maintain the station in the proper state. It is also necessary to bear in mind that people are staying there and an emergency may arise that will endanger the lives of our cosmonauts," Rogozin said.

The Roscosmos chief said on April 20 that Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation had been assigned the task of making the first basic module for a new Russian orbital station ready in 2025. Work on it is already underway, he said. Rogozin also posted a video of the first module under construction: this will be a research and power unit that was previously intended for launch to the International Space Station in 2024.

