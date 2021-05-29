Next Soyuz launch from Vostochny scheduled for July 1 — Progress design bureau

VOSTOCHNY SPACE CENTER /Amur Region/, May 29. /TASS/. The next launch of a Soyuz carrier rocket from the Vostochny space center in Russia’s Far East is scheduled for July 1, CEO of the Progress Space Rocket Center Dmitry Baranov said on Saturday.

"Two rockets are <…> estimated to arrive on [June] 7-8. One of them will blast off on July 1, the other is most likely to fly in October. I expect the final decision about that to be taken in the next two weeks," Baranov said.

Earlier, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said Soyuz launches from Vostochny were scheduled for May, June and July.

The Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with 36 OneWeb satelliltes was launched from the Vostochny space center in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur region at 20:38 Moscow time on Friday. The satellites will separate in several stages, with the entire process taking 3 hours and 51 minutes. The first two satellite groups, with four satellites in each one, have already separated from the upper stage.

This was the seventh launch of OneWeb satellites and the fourth purely commercial launch from Vostochny. With these satellites in orbit, the OneWeb constellation will reach 218.