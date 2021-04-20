First module for Russia’s new orbital station to be ready in 2025

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Energia Space Rocket Corporation has been assigned the task of making the first basic module for a new Russian orbital station ready in 2025. Head of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday.

"Work is already underway on the first basic module for the new Russian orbital service station. The Energia Space Rocket Corporation has been set the task of ensuring its readiness for the launch into the designated orbit in 2025," Rogozin wrote in his Telegram channel.

The Roscosmos chief also posted a video of the first module under construction: this will be a research and power unit that was previously intended for its launch to the International Space Station in 2024.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov’s office announced on April 18 that the space station’s condition left much to be desired. In order to avoid any risks in case of accidents, it was necessary to carry out a technical inspection of the station. After this, a decision should be made on the orbital outpost’s further operation, it explained.

In turn, Borisov said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel that Russia might quit the ISS project in 2025.

Russia may quit the ISS project gradually but there is no talk about dumping the orbital outpost in 2025, Rogozin said.

"There is no talk about dumping the ISS in 2025. We are talking about our gradual exit from this project and creating a new national orbital service station," the Roscosmos chief wrote on his Facebook, responding to a user’s comment.