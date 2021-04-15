Cosmonauts’ salary will grow to around $6,500

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The salary of potential cosmonauts after the increase will on average reach about 300,000 rubles ($3,935) a month, and experienced cosmonauts - more than 500,000 rubles ($6,558), Roscosmos First Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance Maxim Ovchinnikov said on Thursday.

"The [Russian] president announced a significant increase in salaries. This is especially true for cosmonaut candidates: their salary will be 70% higher, a little less than 300,000 rubles per month. Those who had flights will see a 50% increase to slightly more than 500,000 rubles on average," Ovchinnikov said.