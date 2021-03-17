Roscosmos is more interested in creating a national orbital station, says CEO

"We are rather oriented towards a national station," Rogozin said, adding that Russian cosmonauts would then be able to feel they are totally in command on board the Earth’s orbiter.

KHIMKI /Moscow Region/, March 17. /TASS/. Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos is more interested in creating a new Russian orbital station than an international one, the corporation’s CEO Dmitry Rogozin told the media on Wednesday.

A fundamental decision on a new station would be made by the end of this year, he said.

Rogozin said that current negotiations with NASA on the future of the ISS were "shallow". He speculated that ISS’s life cycle would be repeatedly prolonged not by several years, but by one year. Also, he said it might be possible to extend the service life not of the whole station, but of its individual modules.

"On the sidelines of the April 9 launch we plan to hold technical consultations with NASA," Rogozin said, adding there was a possibility of configuring the Lunar orbital platform Gateway for its possible docking with Russia’s new generation spacecraft Oryol.

"On the whole, I am looking forward to full-scale talks when NASA’s new chief takes over. Possibly in May. We may have a meeting for a serious discussion then. So far we have been holding talks with acting officials," Rogozin said.