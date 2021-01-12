SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft undocks ISS, heads back to Earth

NEW YORK, January 12. /TASS/. SpaceX’s Dragon cargo spacecraft undocked the International Space Station (ISS) Tuesday. The operation is being livestreamed on the NASA website.

According to the livestream director, "the Drangon has undocked successfully." This happened at 9:05 EST.

The spacecraft will deliver about 2 tonnes of scientific equipment used in experiments, as well as other cargo, back to Earth. It is expected to perform a water landing in the Gulf of Mexico, near Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday.

The undocking was previously planned for Monday, but was delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions near Florida.

The cargo spacecraft was launched from Cape Canaveral on December 6, 2020. This is the 21st time SpaceX delivers cargo to the USS and the first time that the company used an upgraded spacecraft model that can carry up to 20% more cargo than the previous one. The spacecraft delivered scientific equipment, food supply and hardware for NASA.