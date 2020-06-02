Russia’s health watchdog working to speed up launch of Avifavir drug

"Currently, Roszdravnadzor is in contact with producers to speed up the product launch and clinical application of the newly licensed medicine. In particular, I am talking about Avifavir which was registered under a streamlined procedure. It proved its effectiveness in fighting coronavirus in other countries. We hope that this drug will be included in clinical protocols and will be used to treat our patients, demonstrating significant clinical effect," she said.

Avifavir was produced by a joint enterprise of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and ChemRar pharmaceutical company. This is the first Russian drug based on Favipiravir that has been used in Japan since 2014 to treat severe cases of influenza. The first stage of clinical trials (10 days) showed that Avifavir was safe to use and not leading to any side effects that were not identified before. The effectiveness of the drug is assessed to be over 80%, which is a criterion to classify medication as highly anti-viral active. The final clinical trial with 330 patients was greenlighted by the Russian Health Ministry on May 21.