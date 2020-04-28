Launch of Progress MS-15 resupply ship to space station scheduled for July

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The launch of the Progress MS-15 resupply ship to the International Space Station (ISS) is scheduled for the summer of 2020, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos reported on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

"The launch to the ISS is scheduled for July this year," the statement reads.

Work is beginning at the Baikonur spaceport in Kazakhstan to prepare for the launch of a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket that will deliver the space freighter into orbit, Roscosmos specified.

The previous resupply ship Progress MS-14 was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome with the help of a Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket on April 25. The space freighter reached the orbital outpost and docked to the Zvezda module after a record short three-orbit flight to the space station.