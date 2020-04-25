International Space Station crew starts unloading Progress MS-14 spacecraft

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner, working aboard the International Space Station have started to unload the Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft, Vagner wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

"A few hours ago we started unloading the ship, which, among other things, brought us fresh fruit. We thank the ground for that; it is a lot more valued here, and, therefore, even tastier," he wrote.

The cosmonaut also posted photos of the unloading, showing packed cargo and oranges floating around at zero gravity. According to him, cosmonauts were unable to make images of the Progress MS-14 automated docking, because the crew must always remain on alert during the procedure should the need arise for switching to the manual docking mode.

The Progress MS-14 space freighter, launched from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan at 04:51 Moscow time on April 25, docked successfully with the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday evening. The rocket, whose launch was timed for the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, bore special insignia: the Anniversary logo, the Ribbon of Saint George and War medals.