Russia to launch next Glonass-M navigation satellite on March 16

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The next launch of a Glonass-M navigation satellite is scheduled for March 16, the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company (the producer of Glonass satellites) announced on Thursday.

"The Glonass-M satellite is scheduled to be orbited on March 16 with the help of a Soyuz-2 carrier rocket," the company said in a video uploaded to YouTube.

Spokesman for the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems Company Roman Fatkulin earlier announced the Company’s plans to launch three satellites this year to replenish the Glonass orbital grouping. He particularly mentioned the March liftoff, without specifying the date.

Russia’s Glonass orbital grouping currently comprises 28 satellites, of which 23 are operating according to their functional designation, three have been temporarily withdrawn for maintenance, one is in the orbital reserve and one is at the stage of flight tests.