Satellites delivered to orbit by Briz-KM upper stage — Russian Defense Ministry

"The Rokot light carrier rocket that has been launched earlier today, on December 27, at 2:11 a.m. Moscow time from the Plesetsk cosmodrome (Arkhangelsk region), delivered three Gonets-M communications spacecraft and the spacecraft of the Russian Defense Ministry to the orbit at the assigned time," the ministry said.

The launch of the Rokot rocket and delivery of the spacecraft to the orbit were carried out in the routine mode, the ministry added.

The defense ministry said that JSC Gonets SatCom has assumed control over the Gonets-M satellites. "After delivery to the orbit, the control over the Gonets-M spacecraft was transferred to the operator, who will continue controlling them throughout the orbital flight," the ministry said.

This is the second launch of the Rokot rocket from Plesetsk in 2019. The previous Rokot launch was successfully carried out on August 30. Moreover, combat crews of the Space Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces have launched six more Soyuz-2 carrier rockets from the Plesetsk cosmodrome this year.