Rokot rocket with satellites launched from Plesetsk cosmodrome — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Rokot rocket carrier with the Gonets-M communication satellite and a military satellite has been launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrone, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

"On Friday, December 27, at 2:11 a.m. Moscow time, the combat crew of the Space Forces of the Aerospace Forces have launched from the launchpad No.3 at the platform No.133 at the Plesetsk cosmodrome in the Arkhangelsk region the Rokot light carrier rocket with the Gonets-M communication satellite and a military satellite of the Russian Defense Ministry," the press service said.

The press service added that all pre-paunch operations were held in the routine mode. The ground forces monitored the launch and flight of the Rokot carrier rocket.

This is the second launch of the Rokot rocket from Plesetsk in 2019. The previous Rokot launch was successfully carried out on August 30. Moreover, combat crews of the Space Forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces have launched six more Soyuz-2 carrier rockets from the Plesetsk cosmodrome this year.