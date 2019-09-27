Proton-M launch scheduled for October 9

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Previously delayed launch of the Proton-M launch vehicle with European satellite Eutelsat-5WB and the US MEV-1 is scheduled for October 9 at 13:17 Moscow time, according to the state commission’s decision, a source in the rocket and space industry told TASS on Friday.

"By the decision of the state commission, which met on Friday, the launch of Proton-M with foreign satellites is scheduled for October 9 at 13:17 Moscow time," the source said.

Roscosmos confirmed to TASS the information about postponing the launch of Proton-M for October 9.

Initially, the rocket launch with commercial satellites was scheduled for September 30, but was postponed due to additional tests of the control system for the upper stage.