Postponed Proton launch due from Baikonur in first half of October — Rogozin

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, September 25. /TASS/. The launch of a Proton-M carrier rocket with Europe’s Eutelsat-5WB and US MEV-1 satellites, will take place in the first half of October, Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin told reporters on Wednesday.

The launch was initially scheduled to take place on September 30, from the Baikonur space center in Kazakhstan.

"While testing the spacecraft at the assembly and testing facility, we found a problem related to the booster control system. We solved it today and are ready for the launch. We planned to carry it out on October 18, but I think we will schedule it for an earlier date, somewhere in the first half of October," Rogozin said.