Works on new carrier rocket Sarmat proceed as scheduled, says Roscosmos CEO

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME, September 6. /TASS/. All works on the new carrier rocket Sarmat, including its test flights, proceed as scheduled, chief of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Friday.

"I can tell you this: we are in compliance with the schedule, both the manufacturer, the design bureau and Roscosmos. The situation is under strict control, Roscosmos’ defense arm is responsible for this project which is linked with the country’s strategic security. We comply with the schedule," he said, adding that the president "is informed about every step."

He did not say however when the rocket’s flight tests would start. "I won’t say at which point we are now, but we are on schedule," he stressed.