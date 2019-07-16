No need for enhanced security during US Starliner’s mission to ISS — Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s space corporation Roscosmos has no plans to take additional security measures during the docking of the US Starliner spacecraft and the International Space Station (ISS) due next month, the corporation’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The US side has notified Roscosmos about the flight of its spacecraft. It is still scheduled for August," a company spokesperson said, adding that "the US side has provided no clarifications so far."

"There have been no plans to take additional security measures to complement those envisaged for similar situations," the source added.

Starliner is being developed by Boeing. Earlier, the US space agency said it had reached an agreement with Boeing that the first crewed flight test to the International Space Station will take place after an in-depth technical evaluation of all systems. The mission will be longer than initially planned, but its duration will be known later, NASA said.