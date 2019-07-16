Russia postponed space telescope’s launch over pressure leak in rocket’s fuel tank duct

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. A pressure leak in the fuel tank’s duct of the second stage of the Proton carrier rocket was the main cause of postponing the liftoff of the Spektr-RG space observatory last week, the press office of Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation reported on Tuesday.

It was reported on July 11 that specialists at the Baikonur space center exposed a defect in the Proton carrier rocket intended to launch the space observatory. Due to that, the launch of the Spektr-RG was postponed from July 12 to July 13 when the telescope was successfully delivered into orbit.

"The exposed malfunction can be formulated the following way: a drop in pressure in the second stage of the carrier rocket due to the pressure leak in the tank’s duct," Roscosmos stated.

The Spektr-RG is the joint Russian-German project intended to create a detailed map of the sky in the X-ray band. The space observatory will be scanning the sky in a broad energy band with high sensitivity and angular resolution.