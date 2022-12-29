Russia hopes new Israeli cabinet will help develop ties between countries — MFA

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia is hoping that the new Israeli cabinet will help to develop relations between the countries and fortify security in the Middle East, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are hoping that the efforts of the cabinet that’s been formed by the leader of the Likud party will benefit the Israeli people, contribute to the development of the traditional partnership relations with Russia, as well as the strengthening of security in the Middle East," the statement said.

The ministry said Moscow is open to engaging with the cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"On our part, we are open to constructive interaction with Netanyahu’s cabinet for further strengthening and expansion of the multipronged and mutually beneficial Russian-Israeli cooperation and a coordination of efforts in the interest of remedying the situation in the Middle East region and on the international stage on the whole," the ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Knesset (Israel's parliament) voted to express confidence in the cabinet that had been put together by Netanyahu following the November 1 elections, and it was sworn in. It’s the sixth time in Netanyahu's political career that he assumes the post of the prime minister and the 37th cabinet of Israel. Netanyahu previously headed the cabinet from 1996 to 1999 and from 2009 to 2021. Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Netanyahu on taking office.