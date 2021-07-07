Russia seeks to cultivate close ties with European prosecutors, Putin says

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in developing close ties with the prosecutors of European and other countries, through dialogue within the Council of Europe and other organizations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his video address to the participants in the Conference of Heads of Prosecutor's Offices of European States.

"I have said on more than one occasion, and I’m repeating it again that Russia is interested in fostering very close ties with the prosecutors of European and other countries, in promoting dialogue and cooperation within such authoritative and influential organizations as the Council of Europe and the International Association of Prosecutors," Putin stated.

On July 1, the head of state signed a federal law giving new powers to the Russian Prosecutor-General’s Office. In particular, the Prosecutor-General’s Office now can represent and protect Russia’s interests in interstate bodies, foreign and international courts and courts of arbitration, including the European Court of Human Rights.

Putin was confident that constructive cooperation between prosecutors internationally, including the exchange of information and the best legal practices, would make it possible to more reliably protect the rights and freedoms of citizens, and achieve success in the fight against common threats, including those related to technological changes.

"I hope that during the conference you will approve recommendations that will further enhance the effectiveness of public prosecution agencies," the president concluded.