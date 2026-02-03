Imported case of chikungunya virus registered in Russia - watchdog

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. An imported case of the chikungunya infection has been registered in a female Moscow resident, who returned home from a vacation in the Seychelles, the Russian Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights (Rospotrebnadzor) said.

"An imported case of the chikungunya fever has been registered in the Russian Federation. Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor informed about potential risks of this infection being imported from other countries. Its specialists are ready for such a scenario. The infected person returned to Moscow from a vacation in the Seychelles," Russia’s public health authority said.

"The risk of it spreading across the country’s territory is minimal, because the virus is transmitted through bites of infected mosquitoes, and is not capable of direct human-to-human transmission," the agency added.