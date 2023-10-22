Putin slams criticism of Schroeder in German

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has slammed in German criticism of former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that currently occur in Germany.

Putin noted in an interview for the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel that everyone witnessed "an outrageous crack" in the form of applause to a Nazi in the Canadian parliament not long ago.

"So I would like to say that the further from Schroeder the closer to Anthony Rota, head of the Canadian parliament sympathizes with the Nazi," according to an excerpt of the interview published by journalist Pavel Zarubin on his Telegram channel. Putin also repeated the phrase in German.