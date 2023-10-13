Russia circulates draft UNSC resolution calling for ceasefire in Middle East — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, October 14. /TASS/. Moscow has circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We call for an immediate ceasefire and the prevention of further escalation of the conflict," he told reporters following a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on the current escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He added that there was a need to "restart peace negotiations."

According to Nebenzya, Russia expected comments from other UN Security Council member states and "asked for quite an expedited deadline" by 4:00 p.m. GMT on Saturday. The envoy added that some of the council’s members were positive about the document, while others had reacted with restraint.