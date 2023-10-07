Drone downed over Istra district northwest of Moscow — top brass

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces downed a drone over the Istra district northwest of Moscow as the Kiev regime made another attempt to attack facilities on Russian soil with the use of a drone, Russia's Defense Ministry told reporters.

"At 5:05 a.m. on October 7, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities in or outside Moscow was thwarted. Air defense forces on duty destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the Istra municipality in the Moscow Region," the ministry added.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported a downed drone in the Istra municipality on his Telegram channel. The drone was targeting Moscow, he said. There were no casualties or damage, he added, citing preliminary data.

Flights resumed to and from Moscow’s Vnukovo and Sheremetyevo airport after a temporary suspension, according to updated online flight schedules.