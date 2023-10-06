Putin to celebrate his 20th birthday as Russia’s president

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 71 on Saturday.

This year, Putin will celebrate his 20th birthday as Russian president. Although October 7 is a weekend day in 2023, Putin will have a working day as he will attend a ceremonial launch of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan via Kazakhstan jointly with his Kazakh and Uzbek counterparts, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, respectively.

The Russian president himself said on Friday that these will be "the first exports of a kind in the history of these gas pipeline systems, for never has Russian gas been pumped toward Central Asia.".