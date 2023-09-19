Putin visits plant that produces Lancet loitering munitions, spy drones

IZEVSK, September 19. /TASS/. As part of his working visit to Izhevsk, a city west of Urals, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Aeroscan enterprise, which specializes in development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Aeroscan, the parent organization of the Zala Aero group of companies, manufactures, among other things, Lancet loitering munitions and reconnaissance drones.

The Russian leader visited production and assembly lines and examined prototypes of advanced drones and special equipment. He also visited the plant’s training center.

The president was accompanied by Russian deputy prime minister who doubles as the minister of industry and trade, Denis Manturov, the president’s plenipotentiary envoy to the Volga Area federal district Igor Komarov, head of the Udmurtia Region Alexander Brechalov and Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko.

The Lancet drone is produced by ZALA Aero (part of Rostec’s Kalashnikov Concern). It is equipped with various targeting systems and a television communication channel transmitting the target’s image. The loitering munition can hit targets up to 40 km away, its maximum takeoff mass is 12 kg.