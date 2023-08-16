Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific countries interested in Russian helicopters — official

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. A number of countries in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa are interested in buying Russian-made Ka-52E, Mi-28NME and Mi-17 helicopters with advanced guided weaponry, Rosoboronexport’s head Alexander Mikheyev told TASS on the sidelines of the Army-2023 forum.

"Indeed, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ka-52E, Mi-28NME and Mi-17 helicopters with cutting-edge guided weapons performed very well in combat. A number of countries in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and Africa are interested in purchasing them," the head of the state arms seller said.

Mikheyev added that the primary task for Russian helicopter manufacturers is to satisfy the domestic demand.

"At the same time, we are considering requests for such items after fully meeting the needs of the Russian armed forces," he said.

Earlier, Mikheyev told TASS that Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets and Ka-52 assault helicopters enjoyed increased demand among foreign customers following their combat employment in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine. Weapon systems from Rosoboronexport’s catalogue have proven to be easy-to-operate and reliable armaments that are very effective in fighting Western competitors’ advanced equipment, he added.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program. The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.