SIMFEROPOL, July 22. /TASS/. Journalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, who was wounded in the shelling in the Zaporozhye Region, has been brought to a hospital in Simferopol in Crimea, TASS reported from the site on Saturday.

Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, a correspondent for the RIA Novosti news agency, who was wounded in the Zaporozhye Region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, has been taken to Simferopol’s Emergency Hospital No. 6.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that four Izvestia and RIA Novosti journalists suffered wounds on Saturday afternoon as a result of a Ukrainian cluster munitions strike on the Zaporozhye Region. RIA Novosti journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev died from his wounds during evacuation, the others journalists’ condition is stable. His colleague, RIA Novosti photo correspondent Konstantin Mikhalchevsky, has a through and through wound of the leg. Izvestia journalists also suffered wounds.