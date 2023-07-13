Russia works on opening of its new embassies in African countries — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry is working on opening new embassies in a number of African countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Lenta.ru daily.

"Following the 1st Russia-Africa Summit in Sochi in 2019, the national leadership adopted decisions on expanding our diplomatic presence in Africa," Lavrov said. "The Foreign Ministry is working to open new embassies in a number of African countries."

"We will disclose their locations after coordinating everything with the authorities of receiving states and completing essential legal proceedings," he added.