Contract terms between African countries, Wagner PMC not Russia’s concern — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia has its own military and technical cooperation with African countries and the terms of contracts between them and the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC) do not involve Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Portugal’s Radio and Television (RTP) media group.

Replying to a question about the Wagner group’s future in African countries, the top Russian diplomat noted that it "depends on the stance of those countries whose governments once invited the Wagner PMC and coordinated relevant terms with them." "These terms were determined without the participation of the Russian government," he added.

"The Russian state has its own relations in the field of military, military and technical cooperation with many African countries but the conditions on which the African countries’ authorities concluded agreements with this structure (the Wagner PMC - TASS) do not concern us," Lavrov pointed out.