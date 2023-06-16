Russian forces advance in Maryinka despite Ukrainian resistance — commander

GROZNY, June 16. /TASS/. Russian forces are steadily advancing in the Maryinka direction in the Donetsk People’s Republic, despite Ukrainian resistance, said Apty Alaudinov, the commander of the Akhmat special forces unit and deputy commander of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps.

"The adversary is offering fierce resistance. Our fighters are gradually moving forward, the effort continues," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The adversary is trying to counter-attack in some areas, but, within our zone of responsibility, we are pounding the enemy so hard that it completely abandoned the idea of a counter-attack," Alaudinov added.