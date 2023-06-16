Russia doubts that Germany, Denmark and Sweden investigate Nord Stream sabotage

UNITED NATIONS, June 16. /TASS/. Russia doubts that Germany, Denmark and Sweden are conducting their investigation into the sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has said.

"It has become even more clear that Sweden, Germany and Denmark are not hurrying with their national investigations, to put it mildly," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said he doubted that these enquires were being conducted at all.

"We started to have serious doubts about it lately," Polyansky added.