IAEA chief likely to visit ZNPP on June 15 — Rosenergoatom

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, June 15. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is likely to visit the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Thursday, June 15, Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the director general of Russia’s Rosenergoatom nuclear power engineering company, told TASS on Thursday.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday that the IAEA chief’s visit had been postponed to give more time to the Ukrainian side to prepare the safe rotation of the IAEA experts at the facility.

"It can be said with a high degree of probability that the IAEA delegation led by Grossi will finally visit the facility on Thursday," Karchaa said.