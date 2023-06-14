Suspension of agreements with unfriendly countries not to affect taxation norms — ministry

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14. /TASS/. The suspension of agreements with unfriendly countries will not affect double taxation norms, Russian State Secretary, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Separate articles of agreement, not agreements themselves will be suspended, which is why the norms on avoidance of double taxation regarding individuals will persist. They are valid if an agreement has been concluded. Denunciation of those agreements is not planned, with articles suggesting reduced rates of taxes on interest and dividends to be suspended. The agreements themselves will remain in force and the norms on avoidance of double taxation will remain in force," he explained.

A respective proposal has been submitted by the government to the administration of the president, Sazanov added.

